Rihanna may not have released a new album last year, but she did make plenty of headlines when she was spotted making out with a Saudi billionaire heir in a hot tub at Cannes. And it looks like the pair is still going strong.

Hassan Jameel is the "son to auto mogul Abdul Latif Jameel" with "a reported worth of $1.5 billion dollars," per The Daily Mail , and works as the deputy president and vice chairman of his family company. He and the Fenty Beauty queen were spotted over the weekend hanging out on what appears to be a hotel balcony in Paris , Rihanna in a Burberry cap and long black coat and Jameel also in a black coat. Since getting together reportedly sometime last spring, the couple have been very low key, not attending any events together or posting on social media about one another.

There was speculation about Jameel leaving Naomi Campbell for the singer at the start of their courtship, but no evidence that it was much of a scandal. "Hassan is also believed to be a close friend of supermodel Naomi Campbell and the pair were seen cosying up as they watched Stevie Wonder perform...last summer...However Naomi has since declared she has no 'beef' with Rihanna or anyone, 'especially with black women, who are in the same thing and doing the same struggle.'" reports The Sun .

In addition to her music and working on her cosmetics and fashion line, a collaboration with Puma, Rihanna has been steadily appearing in films, with a small part in last year's Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets and a bigger role in the highly anticipated Ocean's Eight , which already looks like possibly the chicest movie ever produced. Is it too much to ask for a boyfriend cameo? A Saudi billionaire would fit right into the world of the Ocean's movies.

