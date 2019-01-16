Rihanna has cemented her reputation as the chillest person in pop music, and now on her way to becoming the hardest-working person in her genre. The musician, who is not only at work on her next album—which is due out this year, according to her—as well as her continued products for Fenty x Savage lingerie and the boundary-smashing Fenty Beauty, she may also be working on a sunglasses line in stealth mode. At least, that's what fans suspect after catching a closer look at her favorite new pair of sunglasses that she has been wearing all week.

Rihanna stepped out in the shades in New York City as recently as today, which could single-handedly put an end to the tiny glasses trend. Her oversize shades—a sleek riff on ski googles—seem to go with everything, as she's paired them with a brown suede jacket, a black turtleneck, jeans, and a Dior saddle bag, as well as an oversize navy blazer with a Dior crocodile Dioraddict Small Lockbox Bag and a shirt in the ever-trending neon green shade that seems to be the color of the moment if you ask Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Chanel Iman, Kim Kardashian, and even North West.

It was during her most recent outing in the sunglasses, though, that fans got a glimpse of the writing on the side of the frames: The gold shades are stamped with her Fenty brand name. After seeing as much, one person noted that Fenty has apparently registered for goods and services including eyeglass frames, eyeglasses, and sunglasses—as well as phone and tablet accessories.

If Rihanna is indeed branching out into accessories, it wouldn't be surprising. She obviously has a knack for them; plus this just brings us one step closer to living in a Fenty-designed world, and, honestly, that would be a great thing. While sunglasses are not only gender-neutral but have the potential to be democratically priced, like her lingerie line and beauty line, they also work for every body type—which is something Rihanna is passionate about catering to. Back in October, she told W of Fenty, "I want to make things for all body types. That was very intentional when I first started, even back with River Island. With [Fenty x Puma], I have so much freedom. I want everybody in my crew to have something. You don’t just design for yourself. You use your taste as the muse of everything." Luckily for everyone else, her taste is impeccable.

