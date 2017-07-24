Rihanna's transformation into a princess is apparently complete. It began when the singer graced the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets last week in a gorgeous millennial pink Giambattista Valli dress. She's continuing the trend on her press tour wearing another dress by the same designer, this time for the London premiere of the sci-fi movie.
Rihanna—who plays Bubble, a shape-shifting alien known as a "glampod" in the new film— took the off-the-shoulder trend to the extreme in the red gown that featured a (very) low-cut neckline and a high Empire waist. Somehow, the voluminous shape managed to outdo another Rihanna outfit, when she wore what looked like a white bed sheet in Cannes.
The singer doubled down on the bold color of the gown in every way, settling on a completely monochromatic look from head to toe. Her earrings, eyeshadow, lipstick, clutch, jewelry, and heels were all the same hue—a trend that Bad Gal Riri has been experimenting with recently. (See her Comme des Garcons look from the Met Gala for proof.)
Clearly, Rihanna is the queen of fashion, despite looking like a princess these days. Take a closer look at the dress here:
