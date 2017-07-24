Rihanna's transformation into a princess is apparently complete. It began when the singer graced the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets last week in a gorgeous millennial pink Giambattista Valli dress. She's continuing the trend on her press tour wearing another dress by the same designer, this time for the London premiere of the sci-fi movie.

Rihanna—who plays Bubble, a shape-shifting alien known as a "glampod" in the new film— took the off-the-shoulder trend to the extreme in the red gown that featured a (very) low-cut neckline and a high Empire waist. Somehow, the voluminous shape managed to outdo another Rihanna outfit, when she wore what looked like a white bed sheet in Cannes.

The singer doubled down on the bold color of the gown in every way, settling on a completely monochromatic look from head to toe. Her earrings, eyeshadow, lipstick, clutch, jewelry, and heels were all the same hue—a trend that Bad Gal Riri has been experimenting with recently. ( See her Comme des Garcons look from the Met Gala for proof. )

Clearly, Rihanna is the queen of fashion, despite looking like a princess these days. Take a closer look at the dress here:

Pinterest David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty

Pinterest Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty

Pinterest Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Pinterest David M. Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

Pinterest Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

