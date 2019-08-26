Rihanna has announced that she’ll be airing her highly-anticipated Savage x Fenty fashion show on Amazon Prime Video, taking fashion week into the streaming era. The show will take place during New York Fashion Week (though the brand has yet to announce a date, location, etc.) and video, produced by Endeavor Content and Amazon, will hit Amazon Prime later in the month, on September 20th. It will be available for viewing in over 200 countries and territories around the world.

“The star-studded evening is set to be a radical departure from tradition, a one-of-a-kind event blending music, fashion and culture,” reads a press release from Amazon Studios. “With exciting surprises around every corner, including performances from some of the hottest acts in music, the show debuts Savage X Fenty’s bold and fearless Fall/Winter 2019 collection.”

“I couldn’t be more excited that everyone will have full access to The Savage X Fenty Show this year!” said Rihanna in a statement. “We are working on creating a bold, sexy, super energetic experience for our viewers.”

Rihanna also announced the news on Instagram, to the Navy’s delight.

Rihanna last held a Savage x Fenty show one year ago, featuring models of all shapes and sizes–including the likes of Gigi and Bella Hadid, Paloma Elsesser, Duckie Thot, and a nine months-pregnant Slick Woods –in revealing lingerie. The bad gal herself even took a lap around the runway. Fans went crazy. Woods went into labor with her son Saphir directly after the show.

Savage x Fenty was widely praised in contrast with the Victoria’s Secret fashion show, which does not exactly include models who vary from industry norms. The televised event hit a ratings low last year , after the brand faced an avalanche of criticism after chief marketing officer Ed Razek made disparaging comments regarding trans and plus-size models (Victoria’s Secret just hired its first trans model, Valentina Sampaio ). The brand is considering no longer broadcasting its fashion show on television. Savage x Fenty provides a far more inclusive alternative.

“Rihanna has conquered the worlds of music, film, beauty and fashion,” said said Jennifer Salke, the head of Amazon Studios. “She has re-invented the idea of what fashionable lingerie should be for a global customer. The brand authentically reflects empowering statements of inclusivity, body positivity and fun! The Savage X Fenty Show promises to be a ground-breaking and truly unique experience and we’re thrilled to give our global customers an exclusive front row seat.”