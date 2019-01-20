Robert F Kennedy III and Wife Welcome a Daughter Named Bobby

Looks like yet anther franchise has done a female reboot: we've got a baby Bobby Kennedy, and it's a girl! While we wait for Meghan Markle to give birth to the first half-American Windsor royal, we can at least sate ourselves with the birth of a new All-American royal. Robert F Kennedy III, grandson of RFK, former secretary of state and brother to JFK, and his wife Amaryllis Fox just welcomed their first child, a daughter named Bobby. And friends, she is cute.

Oh, you weren't aware that America's most famous political family was expanding this winter? Well, allow us a brief explainer on this particular branch of the Kennedy family tree . You know environmental lawyer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from marrying Curb Your Enthusiasm 's Cheryl Hines . You know his daughter, Kyra, from being part of the "Snap Pack" that once trolled Allie Jones on Instagram . You know his son, Conor, from dating Taylor Swift . This is about his other son, Robert. Robert F. Kennedy III. Caught up? Then let's continue.

Over the summer, RFK3 married Amaryllis Fox, a woman whose name conjures images of a spunky forest fairy princess with a talking owl for a best friend. But no, according to the Daily Mail , Fox is just your regular old run-of-the-mill former CIA operative . She and Kennedy married (at the Kennedy compound in Cape Cod) in July. The groom wore a floral patterned jacket and a bowtie made seemingly of butterfly wings.

Though their daughter arrived on January 7, the couple just posted an Instagram announcement of her birth yesterday. Wrote Fox, "Baby Bobby arrived safe and snug on January 7th at 6:27 pm. She’s named for her father, grandfather and great grandfather, carrying their legacy into a future where women stand shoulder to shoulder with their fathers, brothers, and sons to do the work of love in the world. May she hold in her heart their fathomless commitment to human dignity, peace among nations, and protection of our natural world." Yes! Let's make giving daughters, not just sons, meaningful names the first big baby trend of the new year. See below for pictures of the very happy family:

