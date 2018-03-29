The low-key union of Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix is one that can officially no longer be ignored. Apparently, things have gotten so serious for the pair after a year of dating that Mara has not only moved in with her boyfriend, but has now put her home in L.A.'s Los Feliz Oaks on the market for $3.45 million.

Mara bought the home for $2.9 million from Big Little Lies actor Alexander Skarsgård in 2015, and then listed the house for $3.8 million in May 2017 —shortly after she went public about Joaquin Phoenix being her boyfriend. According to the Daily Mail, the two-bedroom, two-bathroom Los Feliz house features an open floor plan and floor-to-ceiling windows, measuring just over 2,300 square feet and sitting above a tiered garden at the edge of a cul-de-sac.

The two actors filmed Spike Jonze's 2013 film Her together, where they played exes, but did not officially update the public on their relationship status until they began making Mary Magdalene —an upcoming biblical drama in which they will play the doomed couple of Mary Magdalene and Jesus Christ—and began showing up on red carpets together. Phoenix confirmed with T Magazine in September 2017 that he and Mara live together in the Hollywood Hills, where they go to bed by 9 p.m. after watching true crime documentaries on Netflix (Mara loves those, according to the profile), and wake up early in the morning so Phoenix can hang out with his dog, meditate, and read scripts for potential roles. That sounds like a nice evening routine that could be worth the price cut on Mara's property listing, as long as there is no force feeding of baked desserts (especially pie ).

