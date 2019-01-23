At the end of December, Netflix announced that its original film Bird Box , starring Sandra Bullock and set in a world in which humans must be blindfolded to stay alive, was a runaway success . "Took off my blindfold this morning to discover that 45,037,125 Netflix accounts have already watched Bird Box—best first 7 days ever for a Netflix film!" the streaming service, notoriously cagey about its viewership numbers, tweeted at the time. Only a few weeks later, Netflix and Bullock are already capitalizing on the film's success by teaming up once again, this time for a film adaptation of the comic book series Reborn, according to Deadline .

In the series, a woman named Bonnie Black dies at the age of 80, then wakes up in creators Mark Millar and Greg Capullo's version of the afterlife, a magical world called Adystria that's stuck in the middle of an ongoing battle between good and evil. Wielding a sword, and with her late father beside her, Bonnie sets off on a quest to find her husband, who died before her, coming face-to-face with dragons and other mystical monsters along the way.

Bullock has officially signed on to produce Reborn for Netflix (she served as an executive producer for Bird Box ), alongside Millar and Capullo; The Lego Batman Movie 's Chris McKay is reportedly directing. Though no casting decisions have been confirmed, Deadline 's sources say Bullock may also take on the role of Bonnie, which certainly tracks with the proficiency Bullock showed in playing determined women on challenging quests in otherworldly settings.

Reborn is the latest project to come out of Netflix's 2017 acquisition of Millarworld, Millar's comic book–publishing empire, which included all of the prolific creator's original stories except for Kingsman and Kick-Ass since they've already been adapted by other production companies. In July 2018, Netflix announced that it had two TV series and three films from the Millarworld stable in production, including the controversial American Jesus and the Superman-like Huck, though no release dates have yet been set.

