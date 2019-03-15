Sandra Oh has been doing this for a while. But it seems like it wasn’t until her starring role on Killing Eve —after a long-running part on Grey’s Anatomy, many, many film credits, some voice work on shows like The Proud Family and American Dragon: Jake Long —that Sandra Oh truly, fully came into her own: as an actor, as a celebrity, even as an awards show host (please, just give her the Oscars gig already). And, in a new interview with InStyle, she gets candid about why being 47 is way, way better than being 20.

“I was more insecure,” Oh, the Golden Globes’ resident nice guy , reflects in the interview. “You give less fucks.” Case in point: For the photo shoot accompanying the interview, Oh wears a mirrored Gucci dress paired with Sergio Rossi platform sandals. “At 47, it’s like, ‘You need me to put on a crazy dress with mirrors?’” Oh says she reacted. “‘Yeah, sure, I’m going to work the shit out of this.’ I don’t know what I’m doing.” (Neither.) It’s unfortunate, then, that most of Killing Eve ’s best looks are in the wardrobe of one Villanelle , played by Jodie Comer; Villanelle does, however, send Oh’s titular character a Roland Mouret dress as a very creepy sort-of-courtship gift.

“Ageing is the greatest,” Oh goes on in the interview. “It really gives you more space to be that person in the mirrored dress who has always been inside.”

Part of that maturation, too, has been letting go of Grey’s Anatomy character Cristina Yang, perhaps her most indelible part and one that she played for roughly a decade before her exit in 2014. Though the character is continually referenced within the Grey’s Anatomy universe, Oh herself harbors no ambitions of returning to the show. “I left and have worked really hard to let go,” she says. After Grey’s, anyways, came Killing Eve, which returns for its second season next month.

“Now, I sleep, and I feel older, wiser, much more chill,” she says. Words to aspire to.