Saoirse Hill, the 22-year-old granddaughter of the late Robert F. Kennedy, passed away yesterday at the Kennedy compound in Massachussetts.

After receiving a medical call, local police sent paramedics to the home on Thursday afternoon in response to what several sources say is being investigated as a possible overdose. Hill was found in cardiac arrest and brought to Cape Cod Hospital. She is survived by her mother Courtney Hill (fifth daughter of Ethel and Robert F. Kennedy) and her father Paul.

The Kennedy family released a statement to People to confirm the news of her death after multiple news outlets began reporting the incident on Thursday night. “Our hearts are shattered by the loss of our beloved Saoirse. Her life was filled with hope, promise, and love. She cared deeply about friends and family, especially her mother Courtney, her father Paul, her stepmother Stephanie, and her grandmother Ethel," the statement read .

People also received word from Ethel Kennedy, 91-year-old widow of Senator Robert F. Kennedy and owner of the home in which her granddaughter was reportedly found dead. “The world is a little less beautiful today. She lit up our lives with her love, her peals of laughter and her generous spirit. Saoirse was passionately moved by the causes of human rights and women’s empowerment and found great joy in volunteer work, working alongside indigenous communities to build schools in Mexico. We will love her and miss her forever," she said in her statement.

The main home of the Kennedy compound that was once used as operating headquarters for John F. Kennedy during his 1960 presidential run was donated to the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate seven years ago.

The family has yet to share any remembrances on social media in addition to their statements given to the press, but just days ago, Hill's uncle Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared photographs of the extended family enjoying a summer vacation in Hyannis Port on Instagram.

