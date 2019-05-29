Sarah Jessica Parker is on top of the world these days. In the wake of her HBO show Divorce getting a premiere date for the third season (June 1), the actress made a red-carpet appearance in London, where she served quite the look. Parker looked flawless in a pleated, metallic peplum dress with winged sleeves when she attended the press night for The Starry Messenger , her husband of over two decades Matthew Broderick's West End stage debut.

Parker was glowing as she posed on the red carpet. She accessorized her outfit with some bangles, rings, and rust-colored stilettos that Carrie Bradshaw would no doubt be a fan of.

It was just a couple of weeks ago that the married couple celebrated their 22nd anniversary, which Parker posted a note about on social media. “May 19th, 1997–May 19th, 2019,” she wrote in the caption of a throwback photo of the pair. “22 years, 8,030 days. And a billion memories. Happy anniversary baby. X, SJ.”

Several days before they rang in their anniversary, Parker took to Instagram to shut down rumors that she and Broderick "were caught on camera in a public screaming match." "Witnesses were stunned to see them arguing just days before their 22nd wedding anniversary," the report, which came from The National Enquirer read, to which Parker replied with, "Just like clockwork. Over a decade of the same untrue, disgraceful nonsense. As usual, days ahead of our anniversary on May 19th, The National Enquirer is making its annual best effort to fabricate and undermine, this time a blissful 4 days with my husband in London. There was no 'screaming match' as alleged in a restaurant or on the street, nor was there a confrontation as alleged about his time in London."

Parker then asked, "Why not celebrate a marriage of 22 years and relationship of 27 years? Because, despite your endless harassment and wasted ink, we are nearing 3 decades of love, commitment, respect, family and home. There's your "scoop" From a "reliable source". #tabloidharassment." She also added, "My children and I are enormously proud of the work he is doing"—which you can clearly tell from her latest red carpet photos at the premiere.