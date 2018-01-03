After a combined 11 seasons of cleaning up other people's messes, Olivia Pope and Annalise Keating will finally join forces in a Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder crossover episode, Deadline reports . Fans of both shows might think it's about time, as the two Shonda Rhimes-imagined protagonists have much in common, namely their strong personalities, advanced level of multi-tasking, and love of red wine. Perhaps they'll be clinking glasses soon.

While it's unknown at this time when exactly the episode will air or what the premise of it will be, it appears that filming is already underway as both Kerry Washington and Viola Davis have shared pictures of themselves on set, leaving their followers guessing at the context. "Hey Ms @violadavis ❤️ check it out," wrote Washington in the caption of a photo posted to Instagram that showed her sitting on a bench in Keating's courthouse hallway. "This spot look familiar?! Where are you?"

Loading View on Instagram

Meanwhile, Davis shared a photo of herself posted up in front of President Fitzgerald Grant III's desk in the Oval Office. "Hey @KerryWashington, guess where I am?!," she wrote in the caption on Twitter.

New episodes of both Scandal, which is in its last and seventh season, and the fourth season of How to Get Away With Murder won't air until January 18 so it may not be long until more details of the crossover episode are revealed.

A crossover episode isn't the only thing actresses Washington and Davis have in common. Last year, it was revealed that both ABC stars inked a contract with the network to develop new projects with their respective companies Simpson Street and JuVee Productions, which Davis co-runs with Julius Tennon. “I believe strongly in the importance of having a seat at the table which makes starting this production company thrilling for me," Washington said in a statement according to IndieWire at the time. "It’s an honor to be at a point in my career when I can help generate projects that that are exciting, necessary, and truly reflect the world around us,” Washington said in a statement. “I’m grateful to be on this journey with ABC, a network that remains unparalleled in its commitment to inclusive storytelling.”

Related: Viola Davis Loves That Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Has the Perfect Shade For Her