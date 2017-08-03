The new era of Selena Gomez, handbag designer, is here.

Today, Coach unveiled the long-awaited Coach x Selena Gomez collection , a limited offering of small leather goods and accessories, including that holiest of items: the Selena Grace bag. Co-designed by Gomez and Coach creative director Stuart Vevers, the Selena Grace is a chic, lady-like double-handled carryall available in three new colors: Selena Black Cherry, a dark purple hue, Selena White, a creamy off-white, and Selena Red, a proper cherry red. The bag also features a hangtag featuring the singer's signature, as well as a patch fastened inside the bag with the message, “To be you is to be strong.”

But it's another saying embossed on the bag that may just break the Internet: "Love yourself first." Sound familiar? Yes, Gomez's very famous ex, Justin Bieber, had a hit song called "Love Yourself" last year. But before we get ahead of ourselves, Bieber didn't even write the ditty—Ed Sheeran famously had songwriting credits on that one—and it's a phrase that Gomez has had tattooed in Arabic on her back since 2014. Case closed.

Pinterest The Selena Grace bag in Selena Black Cherry Copyright 2017, Coach

The collaboration, which also features an offering of wristlets, key-chains, and coin purses, comes nine months after it was first reported that the multi-hyphenate—and most followed person on Instagram—had signed a deal with the brand. "Stuart Vevers—he’s an angel," Gomez told InStyle for her September issue cover interview. "He was just so open at figuring out our collaboration. If I’m working in film or writing or producing or fashion, I want to be surrounded by the best people so I can grow. I’m really proud of what I created."

The Coach x Selena Gomez collection will be available for pre-order online beginning on August 14th, and will hit stores on September 1st—just in time for back-to-school shopping. Additionally, beginning this Friday, avid Gomez fans—Selenators, for the Internet set—can enter online or in-stores to win a signed Selena Grace bag, with one grand prize winner also receiving a trip for two to meet Gomez in person during New York Fashion Week .

See images of Gomez's new bag, and more, here:

Pinterest The Selena Mini Skinny in Selena Red Copyright 2017, Coach

Pinterest The Selena Wristlet in Selena White Copyright 2017, Coach

