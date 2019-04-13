Selena Gomez sure knows how to make a comeback. After an extended time away from the spotlight, Gomez made a roaring return when she joined Cardi B and Ozuna for a performance during DJ Snake’s Coachella set on Friday. The trio performed their hit song “Taki Taki” in front of a frenzied crowd, and we have the social media posts to prove it.

Decked out in a striking lavender suit, Gomez was all smiles in what was her first performance since she sang alongside Taylor Swift in Pasadena, during the singer’s May 2018 stop on her Reputation tour.

Gomez was hospitalized in October of last year after reportedly suffering an “emotional breakdown.” At the time, People reported that the breakdown occurred when Gomez was at a hospital to treat a low white blood cell count, that resulted from a kidney transplant. “She has had a tough few weeks and the panic attack in the hospital was the tipping point," a source told People . "She realized she needed to seek additional help for her ongoing emotional issues. She’s surrounded by close family and has a lot of support. She’s doing better now and is seeking treatment on the east coast.”

Prior to her hospitalization, Gomez announced that she was taking a hiatus from social media. “As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given,” she wrote at the time.”

It wasn’t the first time that Gomez took a break from social media. In an interview with Elle , Gomez revealed that she had imposed similar restrictions on herself in the past. “I haven’t been on the Internet in months…. The reason why is, it’s not real to me. I know my voice is very prominent, but I’m not careless with it. I’m selective,” she said at the time. “As far as my personal life, someone sees me having a glass of wine? I could give two shits. I’m not trying to hide. That’s my life. I’m living it the way I want to live it. But it’s about making a conscious effort—if I can have a moment to be with my friends, I’ll take that time. So I don’t have any of it. I had to make that decision.”

