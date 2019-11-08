HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 07: Gracie Teefey and Selena Gomez attend the Premiere of Disney's "Frozen 2" at Dolby Theatre on November 07, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Is there a better way of winning over the hearts of your friends and loved ones than bringing them to into your world?

That's what Selena Gomez did when she brought her six-year-old sister, Gracie Teefey, for her first red carpet at the premiere of Frozen 2 in Hollywood.

And if that act was not sweet enough, the two wore matching Marc Jacobs gowns and feathered capes.

Up until the past few weeks, Gomez had been keeping a low profile. She stepped behind the camera to produce 13 Reasons Why and a documentary about undocumented immigrants for Netflix .

She disappeared from Instagram, then came back to Instagram, and all the while she was writing and recording songs, two of which—"Lose You To Love Me" and "Look at Her Now"—have been topping the charts, and landing the artist her first number one on the Billboard Hot 100. And yet, she still made time to take her sister out for a little date to the movies, wearing high fashion, and all.

Ask anyone who has or knows children as to how they'd react if they were able to attend the Frozen 2 premiere, and the answer would be nothing short of bananas. Kids love this franchise, and being Selena Gomez's sister makes no exception to that rule.

On Instagram, Gomez immortalized the moment with a carousel of photos of herself and Teefey, posing in their matching looks for the cameras.

"Hope I’m officially the best big sissy ever now.. she was LIVING her best life!! Frozen 2 was amazing!!!" Gomez wrote.

The two eventually posed with some Frozen characters after they walked the carpet.

Pinterest Selena Gomez and Gracie Teefey with Frozen characters. Kevin Winter

Gomez seems to be right, her sister does indeed appear to be living her best life at this Hollywood premiere, and we can't blame her.

