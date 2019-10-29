Selena Gomez made the journey to Brooklyn’s Bushwick Monday night, showing up at Alphaville–a venue at which this writer has not seen a single celebrity–for a Goodbye Honolulu concert clad in a cozy white sweat suit. (Her friend Anna Collins’s boyfriend, Fox Atticus Martindale, is in the band). They capped off the evening with late night tacos.

Gomez has been in New York to promote her new singles, ”Lose You to Love Me” and “Look At Her Now,” both of which tackle her breakup with Justin Bieber . The pop star, who recently told radio host Zach Sang that she’s been “super, super single” for the past two years, had a whirlwind press day on Monday, and wore four different outfits to her various appearances—so the sweats were surely a welcome break. She kicked the day off with a stop at the Z100 Morning Show, clad in a teal velvet suit from Sies Marjan.

She then sported a glamorous, Old Hollywood-style graphic-printed silk dress from Danish brand Ganni, paired with slouchy knee-high boots.

Up next was a sleeveless mock turtleneck Leset top and Miu Miu paper bag midi skirt for a trip to SiriusXM Studios.

And for her fourth look, Gomez wore a grey suit from Frame Denim.

It was a long Monday! After finishing all that press, a sleepy Gomez took to her Instagram stories, friends laughing behind her. "I'm done for the day, and I'm tired, and I'm loopy, and my friends are talking behind me. Because apparently, apparently , I don't watch the news," she joked. How could she possibly fit that in?