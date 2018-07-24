Selena Gomez is already the queen of Instagram: She's held the title of the platform's most-followed user since 2016. (For the record, her followers currently total more than 139 million.) But this week, shortly after ringing in her 26th birthday , Sel charted yet another mind-bogglingly impressive Insta record, topping one previously set by none other than Queen Bey.

On Monday, pop culture–tracking Twitter account Pop Crave tweeted that the series of pictures Selena had uploaded earlier that day to commemorate her birthday festivities had apparently amassed 1 million likes in under 13 minutes, breaking Beyoncé 's record for hitting the milestone in the shortest amount of time. Though Pop Crave didn't specify which of Bey's posts previously held the record, Elle suggests that it was probably either the one announcing she was pregnant with twins or the one giving fans a peek at those twins, Sir Carter and Rumi, one month after their birth. The former, per Billboard , topped 6.4 million likes in the span of about several hours, while the latter hit 7.8 million double-taps in its first 12 hours online; months later, they've currently leveled out at 11.2 million and 10.3 million likes, respectively.

Less than a day after posting, Selena's record-breaking upload has nearly 8.2 million likes and counting. In a series of seven photos, she gave her many ( many ) followers a peek into her Italian-themed birthday party , which appears to have taken place on a yacht and included several of her closest friends and everyone's best friend, pasta. "Another year down.. Thank you for all the bday love. I couldn’t be more appreciative of you and my best friends for celebrating with me. I love you guys like crazy! God bless!" she captioned the post.

Teen Vogue has reached out to Instagram for confirmation of Selena's reported new record.

