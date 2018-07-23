Selena Gomez Celebrated Her 26th Birthday With a Pasta Party on a Yacht

Since the news broke about Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber's surprise engagement, fans have kept a close eye on Selena Gomez , who dated Bieber on and off for years and years. if you couldn't tell by the weekend she spent after the announcement lounging in the sun aboard a yacht . It's no surprise, then, that she seemed to carry on as normal when she celebrating her 26th birthday on Saturday. (Especially considering that she skipped out on Bieber's most recent birthday when they were still together earlier this year, abstaining from "hooting and hollering " on Go-Karts along with Bieber and his pastor friends.)

Naturally, then, she celebrated her 26th this Sunday aboard another yacht—this time, bringing along even more company and plenty of pasta for what seemed to be some Italian-themed festivities. (While Gomez refrained from posting any snapshots, one of her friends posted Polaroids that read "Buon Compleanno" rather than "Happy Birthday," and her assistant Theresa Mingus posted scenes of a sunset taken in from on the water, plus a buffet table filled with pretty much every type of pasta you can imagine.)

Loading View on Instagram

Pinterest The pasta at Selena Gomez's 26th birthday party, as seen on Theresa Mingus's Instagram Stories. Courtesy of @tmarie247

Loading View on Instagram

The night before, her pal and fellow singer Grace VanderWaal treated Gomez to a surprise party safely away from the public eye, backstage before VanderWaal opened for Imagine Dragons at the Forum, which Gomez and her crew naturally stuck around for. Instead of alcohol, then, they topped off the usual green room fare of Evian water, NutriGrain, and fruit plates with pizza and cupcakes that spelled out "Happy Birthday Selena."

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Meanwhile, on the East Coast, where she was performing for two hours in the rain, Taylor Swift played her signature role of ultra-domestic BFF and found time to make Gomez a long-distance celebratory cake—or at least to decorate one with the numbers 26, as well as the all-caps phrase "GOMEZ OR GO HOME," which she declared from way off in New Jersey ,

Pinterest Taylor Swift's long-distance 26th birthday wished to Selena Gomez, posted on her Instagram Stories. Courtesy of @taylorswift

Related: Selena Gomez Met the Pope While Vacationing in Rome