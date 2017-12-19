By all accounts, things have been going great for the newly reunited Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber : Over the weekend, the two took a private jet to Seattle to spend a wholesome weekend sharing a 60 oz. nonalcoholic bright blue drink at the Sugar Factory and catch a Sunday morning sermon led by one of Bieber's favorite pastors—not long after Bieber's mom, Pattie Mallette, said that she "love[s]" Gomez, whom she thinks is "precious" and has "a special bond" with.

Alas, if only Gomez's mom, Mandy Teefey, who seems to be going through a real rough patch lately, felt similarly about Biebs. In the very early hours of Tuesday morning, TMZ reported that Teefey had become so worked up after talking with Gomez about her renewed relationship with Bieber—including that the pair is in couple's therapy, and therefore thinking long-term—that she had to be taken to the hospital.

Of course, take it all with a grain of salt—it is TMZ, after all. But let's consider the dramatic scenario at hand. While law enforcement sources told the outlet that Teefey did indeed go to the hospital, TMZ's other "sources with direct knowledge of the incident" did not offer any real confirmation that her "heated convo" with Gomez was the cause of her hospitalization, which occurred after police went to check on Teefey at a family member's request. Still, it does seem suspicious that the news comes not long after TMZ spoke to a member of Gomez's family who said many of the Gomez's have never forgiven Bieber for mistreating her, going so far as to say that "Justin is a vile human and will never be accepted by us."

In any case, Teefey hasn't exactly had things easy as of late. Not too long after she shared how "helpless" and "scared" she felt when Gomez had a kidney transplant , on Monday, she posted an emotional Instagram in memory of her unborn child Scarlett, marking the anniversary of her miscarriage in 2011, a day that she said "will never be the same."

Gomez was off in Seattle with Bieber—who, for what it's worth, did visit Teefey when she was in the hospital at the time—on the anniversary, but Teefey will hopefully find some cheer in the reports that Gomez walked out on Bieber on a date during their romantic getaway when his sudden outburst of over-the-top dance moves were "drawing too much attention to them."

Plus, Teefey will soon be getting Gomez all to herself: The singer is reportedly spending Christmas with her family—a celebration to which, People breathlessly reported , Bieber has not been invited.

