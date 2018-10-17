Following her recent hospitalization , Selena Gomez is currently on a path of self-improvement. While Gomez has yet to address the incident—not that she has any obligation to, whatsoever (everyone’s mental health should be theirs to deal with however they choose)—that hasn’t stopped those close to her from offering an update.

According to one source, Gomez is working to “better herself every day.” “That’s her priority,” the source tells Us Weekly . “She’s dealt with depression before and is still dealing with it,” a source close to Gomez reveals in the new issue of the magazine. “She wants to better herself every day. That’s her priority…. Selena is resting. It had been a couple tough weeks leading up to this. She is definitely improving every day.”

Gomez has been notably quiet since September 23, when she announced that she would be taking a hiatus from social media. “As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given,” she wrote at the time. Before that, Gomez revealed that she had taken another long hiatus from the Internet, telling Elle , “I haven’t been on the Internet in months…. The reason why is, it’s not real to me. I know my voice is very prominent, but I’m not careless with it. I’m selective. As far as my personal life, someone sees me having a glass of wine? I could give two shits. I’m not trying to hide. That’s my life. I’m living it the way I want to live it. But it’s about making a conscious effort—if I can have a moment to be with my friends, I’ll take that time. So I don’t have any of it. I had to make that decision.”

That was largely due to a lifestyle overhaul she’s been working toward. “I’m going back to simplicity,” she said. “That’s always who I’ve been. It’s not me saying, ‘I feel the best I’ve ever felt.’ It’s me saying, ‘I’m exactly where I am. And I’m so happy I’m in this place.’ It’s a lot of self-discovery. From 20 to 26? Oh, my gosh. I feel like a totally different person.”