When David Byrne of The Talking Heads publicly gives his stamp of approval on your album's first single , where do you go from there?

If you are Selena Gomez, the answer is an Instagram shoutout from your best friend, who just so happens to be one of the most famous—and at this point, elusive—people on the planet.

Such was the case this morning when Gomez released "Fetish," the second single from her forthcoming new album, said to be titled SG2 . The singer released the song at midnight on Spotify, and by 11 a.m., Swift had posted her support on Instagram. "Sultry pop magic from this dreamy almost-birthday-girl," the singer posted alongside several clapping hand emojis and the single cover art, which featured Gomez posing next to a broken down car with shopping bags in her hands.

The post marks Swift's first Instagram post since May, when she posted a similar show of support for Haim's lead single "Want You Back" and Lorde's "Green Light." In total, Swift has only posted 19 pictures in 2017, most of which were shots from her sole concert of the year, back in February, and behind-the-scenes photos from her music video for "I Don't Want to Live Forever" with Zayn, which was released in January. Clearly, Swift is a big fan of Gomez's new song—or, you know, just a really supportive friend.

The song itself shows a dreamier side to Gomez's pop princess discography, featuring a short verse from Gucci Mane. In addition to the track, Gomez also debuted an audio video for the song today, directed by Petra Collins, which spends the entirety of the song focused on Gomez's glossed lips singing along to the words. The singer has also teased a full-length video, also directed by Collins, posting several stills on Instagram that see Gomez looking despondent in a Simone Rocha dress in an suburban home.

Guess that explains what those two were doing palling around in the desert earlier this year.

