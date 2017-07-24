When Sies Marjan creative director Sander Lak appeared on the 2017 CFDA Awards red carpet in a perfectly relaxed pink suit, expertly matching date Brit Marling 's bubble gum silk skirt and billowing top, you couldn't help but be a little bit envious. After all, who doesn't want a bit of color and cheer injected into the world of menswear, so often dominated by dark hues and deconstructed streetwear?

Well, the menswear space just got a little brighter—and pastel-hued. Today, Lak revealed that Sies Marjan will be launching its first menswear capsule collection this fall. Inspired by his own personal wardrobe, the pieces, like the brand's signature womenswear, will focus heavily on color, silhouette, and volume. The 15-piece capsule, with prices ranging from $395-2995, will be available at Barneys, MatchesFashion.com, and SiesMarjan.com in November.

But rest assured—you don't have to wait until November to get a first look at what exactly Lak's guy will look like. Lak has released the brand's Fall 2017 campaign, which allows for a sneak peak of the clothes, as featured on scion Roberto Rossellini, Lexi Boling's boyfriend Ben Allen, and male models Malcolm Evans and Matthew Sinnaeve.

Shot by famed photographer Bruce Weber, the images also feature Roberto's mom Isabella Rossellini and Boling, as well as top models Dilone and Sasha Pivovarova , who is featured alongside daughter Mia Isis Vishnyakov, cavorting in the woods in their very best Sies Marjan. In the pictures, Rossellini dons a striking electric blue velvet button-down, as well as a hot pink fuzzy sweater. Other glimpses of the menswear include a mint-hued suit, purple trousers, a shaggy teal sweater, and a pair of rust-colored flare pants paired with a dusty pink turtleneck.

See more images of the campaign featuring the capsule collection, here—and expect New York Fashion Week: Men's to be all that brighter come next winter.

