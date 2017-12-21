Sofia Richie has established that she's not afraid to take a risk with her hair--once she let a stylist cut her hair using kitchen scissors , and another time she added green highlights . But her latest look may be her biggest transformation yet.

On Wednesday evening, the usually blonde Richie posted a photo from a Los Angeles salon showing off her new shoulder-length, chocolate brown bob.

Pinterest Photo: Courtesy Instagram Stories/@SofiaRichie

Of course, it is more the color that's a surprise than the cut. Earlier this summer the daughter of Lionel Richie tried a similar length. Her stylist Chase Kusero explained to Allure that it was necessary at the time. "Her hair was feeling a bit dry and we were hanging out, getting ready for a friend's wedding... I think the cut was exactly right for her and is on-trend for summer," Kusero said.

The only question is, does a new year and a new look mean the same relationship ?