When it comes to rumors about her relationship, Solange is not having it. The other day, the musician addressed rumors about her romantic life and revealed on Instagram that she and her husband, Alan Ferguson, are no longer together.

As speculation about their relationship was drummed up online, the singer announced the news of her breakup on Instagram, where she also detailed her "physical and spiritual transition and evolution" that she has experiences for the past two years with a lengthy caption accompanying three photographs of herself.

As noted in her Instagram caption, she and Ferguson, a music video director who was at the helm of the visuals for Solange's 2016 A Seat At the Table singles "Cranes In the Sky" and "Don't Touch My Hair," met over a decade ago, when the musician was about 22 years old and the director was roughly 45. She also revealed that they have been separated for months.

"11 years ago i met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life. early this year we separated and parted ways, (and tho it ain’t nan no body business 😭) i find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do. it is unfair to not have power of your own story as you shape and mold and rewrite it yourself," she wrote. So, even though she cleared the air about her breakup on a public platform like, don't expect to hear any more specifics.

Their 2014 wedding took place in New Orleans, where guests like Beyoncé , Jay-Z, Janelle Monáe, and Jenna Lyons dressed in all white and attended the ceremony at the Marigny Opera House. The event spawned one of the most iconic and most replicated wedding pictures of the decade.

