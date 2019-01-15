Try as they might to keep their many storylines under wraps, Marvel can't seem to prevent spoilers from getting out, thanks in large part to certain loose-lipped stars . With the release of the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer this week, though, Marvel seems to have completely given up on keeping any secrets at all—since the mere existence of a Spider-Man sequel pretty much guarantees that Avengers: End Game , which comes out a few months before Spider-Man: Far From Home , will see the miraculous resurrection of the 50 percent of the world's population (including Peter Parker) who dissolved into thin air at the end of Avengers: Infinity War .

The Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer doesn't address Peter's getting un-dissolved, depicting instead the class trip he takes during his summer vacation. Still, it's full of reveals: After spending all of Spider-Man: Homecoming lusting after Laura Harrier 's Liz, Peter (Tom Holland ) has turned his attention toward M.J., played by Zendaya , a fictional plotline which will undoubtedly spark a renewed wave of IRL Holland-Zendaya dating rumors . He also finally gets to meet Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), who enlists him to spend his entire European tour fighting some unidentified giant creature with a penchant for causing major destruction to the cities of Venice, Prague, and London. (There's a "Tower Bridge is falling down" joke to be made here, but I'll refrain.) And, of course, we finally get to see Jake Gyllenhaal in costume as Mysterio , a, yes, mysterious supervillain who appears to be posing as a good guy in order to infiltrate S.H.I.E.L.D.

In the clip, Mysterio makes a grand entrance in a cloud of green smoke. He wears a Roman warrior-style costume—rather than Mysterio's far more sinister signature one-way glass, head-bubble contraption—and heroically takes over the reins in fighting one of the aforementioned giants on the Thames, telling Spider-Man, "You don't want any part of this." Later, while Peter and his classmates rewatch the fight on the news, one quips, "He's like Iron Man and Thor rolled into one," likely foreshadowing just how betrayed the world will feel upon learning that Mysterio is actually exactly the opposite of any Avenger.

With any luck, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson ) will swoop in to save the day here, just as she probably will in both Avengers: End Game (if that Infinity War post-credits scene is to be believed) and her own upcoming origin story film. At the very least, she'll be zooming on over to Europe to give Fury and Spider-Man a hand, since the trailer gives a brief glimpse of the back of someone with her build and haircut standing side-by-side with Fury while facing down the villainous giant.

Watch the full trailer below, and send a prayer up to Thanos that Holland lets slip a few more telling tidbits before the film hits theaters on July 5.

Related: Avengers: End Game Trailer: The Remaining Avengers Embark on "the Fight of Our Lives"