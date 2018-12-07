Fortunately for those not taken out with a snap of Thanos's fingers , Marvel fans have only a few more months to go until they learn the ultimate fates of all the Avengers . On Friday, the first trailer for the final film about the superhero squad was unveiled, and revealed both its title— Avengers: End Game , obviously inspired by Taylor Swift's recent foray into rapping—and when it'll be released—April, exactly one year after the previous film, Avengers: Infinity War hit theaters. Besides that, the trailer didn't give away much.

We open on a shot of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr. ) aboard some sort of space vessel, floating through the cosmos. Using his Iron Man helmet, he records a message to Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow ) explaining that he's out of food and water, and will soon be out of oxygen. "Part of the journey is the end," he says, but, of course, there's no way Iron Man will die in such undramatic fashion, all alone in space, rather than participating in the upcoming battle against Thanos. Expect for someone—a Guardian of the Galaxy, perhaps?—to swoop in and rescue him just as he inhales his last available drop of oxygen.

Back at Avengers HQ, the superheroes who weren't dissolved in Thanos's brutal reckoning discuss that inevitable war with the giant pink villain. Captain America (Chris Evans ) allows a single tear to fall down his face as Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson ), unhelpfully, reminds us all that Thanos was successful in wiping out a full 50 percent of the population. The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo, neither green nor raging) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth ) look equally anguished, staring moodily off into the distance as pictures of those presumed dead, including Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Shuri (Letitia Wright), flash by.

"We lost, all of us. We lost friends, we lost family, we lost a part of ourselves. This is the fight of our lives," Captain America intones. Meanwhile, Black Widow has traveled to Asia, where she stumbles upon Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), who skipped out on Infinity War to keep his family safe. Family, apparently, only comes first when the world's population isn't instantaneously cut in half.

As they embark on whatever plan they've devised in hopes of taking down Thanos and, if possible, bringing all their missing friends back to life, Black Widow and Captain America muster up some confidence in their mission, agreeing that it will definitely work. Unless it doesn't, in which case, "I don't know what I'm gonna do," Cap says, hopefully not foreshadowing the death that Evans seemingly hinted at in a tweet earlier this year. (Director Joe Russo recently shut down the rumors that Cap will die in End Game , but he'd probably say that either way.)

In summary: Everyone who dissolved into thin air at the end of Infinity War is still gone, leaving the original Avengers to save the world yet again. Hawkeye is alive, Shuri is not, Thanos's suit is now on display in the middle of a field, and, per the trailer's final scene, a certain size-shifting superhero has managed to escape from the quantum realm unscathed. The only Avenger still unaccounted for is Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), but, judging by Infinity War 's post-credits scene, she'll show up to rescue the Avengers when their rescue mission inevitably goes awry.

Watch the full trailer, including that revealing post-title-card scene, here:

