A New Sex and the City TV Series Is Actually Coming, Whether You Want It or Not

After what felt like an eternity of back-and-forth over a possible third Sex and the City movie, it seems as though the franchise has found a way to move on after all. The next iteration of SATC won't be a film though; it will be a TV show. Candace Bushnell, whose book Sex and the City became the basis for the hit HBO series, has a follow-up book coming out this summer, and she's already sold the rights to it to Paramount Television, as Variety notes .

The book, which is out August 6 on Grove Press and called Is There Still Sex in the City? , will have a different vibe from the original. For one, it's all about life after 50. Taking place in both New York City—specifically, the Upper East Side—and the countryside, Bushnell's SATC book sequel will be more about the dissolution of relationships than the beginnings of them. There will be considerably less morning-after brunch gossip and, instead, more heavy talks about divorce, children, and bereavement, according to Variety . (A script for the third movie had Big dying of a heart attack, for what it's worth.) Plus, it will also shed a critical light on the impossible beauty standards women face even as they get older.

Still, there's plenty of witty optimism to go around, as Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount TV, said in a statement. “The original Sex and the City book and series served as a groundbreaking touchstone for an entire generation of women, myself included,” as she put it. “We’re thrilled to be able to continue that conversation from the underrepresented point of view of women in their 50s and answer the question with, ‘Yes! There is more sex in the city!”

This time around, Bushnell will be writing the pilot script and executive-producing, and there's no mention of the involvement of anyone connected with the original series. Indeed, you can expect a whole new cast of characters this time as well. Though considering the actual book won't come out until August, it's unclear what characters populate Is There Still Sex in the City? According to the official description, the book will deal with topics like "dealing with the flirtations of younger men, using Tinder as a divorcée, and vaginal restorative surgery," and it seems like those stories will be channeled through a whole new crop of women.