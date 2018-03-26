If there is one things fans of Stranger Things have made clear they want more of, it is Steve Harrington, the unlikely hero of the cult phenomenon that has kept Netflix audiences on an '80s nostalgia trip since the series premiered in 2016.

By the end of season one, Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) had surprised audiences by subverting the trope of the popular jock and joining forces with the gang to help save Will Byer (Noah Schnapp) from the Upside Down. In the second season, he became a fan favorite after spending the majority of his time palling around with Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo). From fighting evil creatures with Dustin, giving him relationship advice, and even sharing the special secret to his vertical coif, Steve and Dustin formed an iconic duo worth waiting for. The unlikely adorable friendship sparked the creation of memes and merch, and even a new nickname for Keery's character: Dad Steve.

The Stranger Things creators plan to bring Steve back for even more shenanigans in the Back to the Future inspired third season when it begins production in the next month. "We'll definitely get to see some more of Steve Harrington in season three, and I'll just say we won't be abandoning the Dad Steve magic. I don't want to say much more, but I literally feel that we were walking along and we stumbled onto a gold mine with Dad Steve," executive producer Shawn Levy told audiences at PaleyFest .

After the successful introduction of Max (Sadie Sink ) in season two, the upcoming third season will also feature more action from recurring characters Erica, Lucas' sister introduced in season two and played by Priah Ferguson, and Robin, a new Hawkins resident played by Maya Thurman-Hawke . The rest of the gang—Eleven, Nancy, Mike, Lucas, Jonathan, Joyce, and more of the original cast—are all set to return as well.

Steve's big brother dynamic with Dustin has extended beyond the Stranger Things universe and into real life, where Joe Keery and Gaten Matarazzo hang out on a regular basis, teasing fans with behind-the-scenes hijinks. Even if the Demogorgon from the Upside Down were to destroy everyone else in Hawkins, we'd settle for a buddy comedy with just these two.

