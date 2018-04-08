While spring has just set in, the words "summer fridays" can't help but evoke the warm beach afternoons to come. However, thanks to bloggers-turned-skincare gurus Marianna Hewitt of Life With Me and Lauren Gores Ireland of You & Lu , summer has arrived a little sooner than expected. Taking inspiration from the seasonal tradition for their first skincare line, Summer Fridays, Hewitt and Ireland have created a holy grail product worthy of staying on your vanity year round. "There's a really specific feeling you get when you think of a summer Friday, and we really wanted to bottle up that feeling so you could have it all year round," Ireland explained. The 10-minute Jet Lag Mask ($48, sephora.com ) embodies just that.

With years of experience blogging and interacting with their readers, it was their followers who ultimately helped to create their first hero product. "Being bloggers, we get sent boxes every single day and we are consistently trying new products," said Hewitt. "After opening so many products, we always felt like something kind of fell flat. It was a great mask, but maybe it wasn't clean, or effective, or they tested on animals. So we took all of those things that we knew were missing and because every time we would post something, it wasn't always what people were looking for, so we used that as a massive focus group of over a million people. It might seem like an overnight success, but it really was the years of us being influencers. That education we used to create the perfect product."

Ireland, who was pregnant during the nearly two-year process—which resulted in a formulation with key ingredients of chestnut extract, vitamins C and B3, and green tea—said, "It was especially important for us for the ingredients to be clean and for them to work." Hewitt added, "[Chestnut extract] lightly exfoliates your skin, and by doing that it allows all the vitamin C, vitamin B3, and green tea to really soak in and work its magic."

When it comes to their own on-the-go lifestyle, Hewitt and Ireland have mastered what it takes to offset tired-looking and dehydrated skin . For Hewitt, it's all about hydration: "Drinking water sounds like a give in, and not only is it good for your skin, but it really helps from dehydration from the plane. I feel less tired because I'm actually really hydrated. I also have my full skincare travel routine with me at all times, having doubles of everything is super helpful."

And for Ireland, nothing beats a little pink cheek stain. "Water is huge; echinacea tea I always travel with, especially if you are flying it keeps you super healthy," she said. "And for skin specifically, I always travel with RMS Lip2Cheek tint because it's super clean makeup and it kind of makes you feel a little prettier when you get off the plane."

And when it comes to the ultimate jetsetter lifestyle , keeping this 10 minute miracle mask on hand should be a no-brainer. "That's the great thing about this mask is that you can wear it in public," Ireland said. "Because it goes on and it's clear so you can wear it on the plane, in your car—you can literally wear it anywhere."