For Suzanne Somers, talent runs in her family, all the way down to the millennial generation. Her granddaughters—Camelia, Violet, and Daisy—have been bit by the family's creative bug, after growing up in Los Angeles . It makes sense that the granddaughters of the iconic blonde television actress would be interested in forging careers in creative Hollywood (or Hollywood-adjacent) industries after growing up in such close proximity to show business.

Following in the footsteps of her grandmother, Camelia Somers is a recurring actress on television. On The Bold and the Beautiful, the long-running CBS daytime soap opera, Somers plays Charlotte, an intern at a fashion house. The 22-year-old scion began her role on the soap in 2015, while still a student at the University of Southern California and a member of a sorority, but has since graduated from the university and continued to occupy her role as Charlotte on the series.

Violet Somers also lives a creative lifestyle, making a name for herself as a photographer with a keen sense of style. The 20-year-old also launched her own business in 2016, when she was just 18 years old. A line of custom painted tennis shoes inspired her to pivot her focus to visual art and design.

Another granddaughter of the television actress, Daisy, is the lead singer of a self-titled band. The 23-year-old's musical project is described as "jazz surf soul" and recently released an EP titled Smoke About It .

Between the acting, the singing, and the designing, the grandchildren of the Three's Company star can be found hopping from continent to continent, attending Coachella (as all California girls are wont to do), hanging out with fellow scions , or posting throwback photos of their iconic grandmother, according to their respective Instagram feeds. They've even appeared on her now-canceled talk show , The Suzanne Show , to discuss health and wellness.

