They say you shouldn't show up the bride by wearing white to a wedding, but there's no rule against outshining the wedding party with your general radiance — as Prince Carl Philip and his wife Princess Sofia proved at a friend's wedding last weekend. The Swedish royals attended Louise Gottlieb and Gustav Thott's wedding in Södermanland, Sweden, on Saturday, and, along with several other members of their family, gave a masterclass on how to dress for a summer wedding .

Prince Carl looked especially dapper in a slim-fitting tuxedo with a white vest and matching bowtie, a light gray sash, and his royal medals pinned to his lapel. But it was Princess Sofia who stole the show: She wore a bright, buttery yellow one-shoulder floor-length gown with a slit up to her knee, carried a small gold beaded clutch, and accessorized with platform white pumps and dangling hoop earrings. The pair, who married at the royal chapel in Stockholm in June 2015, appear to have made the event something of a parents' day out, leaving 2-year-old Prince Alexander and 9-month-old Prince Gabriel at home.

Carl's older sister, Crown Princess Victoria, was also in attendance, alongside husband Prince Daniel. She opted for a gorgeous blush organza Jenny Packham gown covered in delicate floral appliqués, wore her hair in a low bun, and carried a beaded clutch. She and sister-in-law Princess Sofia also both wore royal brooches pinned to the left sides of their gowns.

Carl, Victoria, and many of their family members attended the wedding because of their close family connections to the Gottliebs. Not only are King Carl and Queen Silvia friends with the bride's parents, according to People , but Prince Carl's younger sister Princess Madeleine also served as a bridesmaid for Louise. For the occasion, Madeleine, like the rest of the bridal party, wore a flowy, pale blue gown with a ruffly V-neck, which she paired with a loose, wavy hairdo and metallic high-heeled sandals. After the ceremony, the guests—royal and otherwise—were taken via boat to the family's nearby summer home to witness another ceremony, then celebrate with a dinner and dancing, People reports.

Related : 21 Dresses to Wear to Your Best Friend’s Wedding