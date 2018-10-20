Taissa Farmiga just revealed a sassy new hairstyle, and we're here for it.

The American Horror Story star posted multiple photos to her Instagram account showing her hair transformation from start to finish. In the first photo, her hair is layered with foils. "Cooking up something special this Friday morning... @brianfisherhair ❤️"

In the second, she reveals her new look: a short, choppy bob with a mix of light and dark blonde highlights. "So fresh and so clean, clean 💋A million thank yous to my boy, @brianfisherhair! Love you and your talents. Beautiful work always, and my kind of human 😘"

It seemed she wanted to go lighter for fall since her new hairstyle is a huge contrast to her previously lengthy, brown waves. It also appears that Farmiga opted for wispy fringe, which is easy to miss at first glance. The look seems to be a French-inspired cut perfect for a California fall.

The 24-year-old actress is currently starring as Violet Harmon on FX's American Horror Story: Apocalypse . She has been a part of the anthology series' cast for seven years. While Farmiga normally sports a blonde, straight hair look for the show's haunting premise, she's certainly stepped out of character with her new appearance. It's likely that Farmiga's new 'do means that she's done filming the series, which is on its eighth season and premiered September 12, 2018.

Watch: 12 Celebrities Who Prove 2018 is the Year of the Bob

Farmiga joins a heap of other actresses who are flaunting bobs this year; there is a reason after all that we dubbed 2018 as the year of the bob. Emma Roberts flaunted a short, blonde bob that fell just below her ears, while Khloe Kardashian sported a longer, angled blonde bob. While Lucy Hale, who loves to rock a short bob, seemed to keep going shorter, Jessica Chastain went kept her red hair in a shaggy lob earlier this year.