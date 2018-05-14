Congratulations are in order for Taraji P. Henson ! The award-winning actress is now engaged to her formerly mysterious boyfriend of more than two years, former NFL star Kelvin Hayden, who simultaneously turned the moment into a duel proposal and Mother's Day surprise.

"I said yes y'all!!! He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!!" the Empire star wrote on Instagram. "#sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!!" In the picture, which Henson posted on Monday morning, she shows off both pieces of jewelry, as well as an adorable plate with three chocolate-dipped strawberries, a slice of chocolate cake, and the words "Congratulations" written in a chocolate drizzle.

Hayden has yet to commemorate the happy occasion on social media, but he did take to his Instagram story with a snap of the couple cuddling and posing with glasses of wine. Since Henson's left arm is not visible in the photo, it's not clear whether this was before or after Hayden popped the question.

Henson first confirmed the pair were dating last December on an episode of Essence 's "Yes, Girl!" podcast . "I'm happy in my personal life. Finally it has happened to me!" she said. "I'm not the type to blast my personal business, but you know, I think that it's important for people to know that I'm happy. I'm very, very happy. I just am."

"We've been together for two years," she added. "And no one would really know that, because I don't blast my info like that, but I'm very happy."

Henson made a small exception to her rule of secrecy for People earlier this year, revealing that Hayden loved all of her performances. "He's just like, my number one fan, there for support," she said. "What I love is that he doesn't really pay attention to it all. He loves me for me."

