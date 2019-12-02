Taylor Swift spent Thanksgiving outside of the country–she jetted off to London to see her boyfriend (and Lover inspiration) Joe Alwyn . Swift seems to have mastered the art of sneaking off to the UK undetected; she arrived Thursday and spent the weekend with Alwyn, and wasn’t really spotted in public, though a source did manage to tell E! that the star quietly flew to England for the weekend. But before she went abroad, Swift celebrated the holiday on American soil with a star-studded Friendsgiving.

Models and longtime Swift pals Gigi Hadid and Martha Hunt (they starred in her famous Bad Blood video) shared a group photo to their Instagram stories in which they’re posing alongside Queer Eye ’s Antoni Porowski, Swift (with a glass of wine in her hand), stylist Ashley Avignone, and other friends. Hadid posed with one of Swift’s cats. Hunt also shared a snap in which she’s hugging Swift, captioning the image “thankful for friends ❤️.”

Swift’s Friendsgiving is, like her famed Fourth of July party, a staple for the star, who famously loves to bake and entertain. "It's an annual tradition for Taylor to get together with close friends and do this," a source told E! News. "Many have been at her gathering in years past. This year was intimate and casual, but they all had a great time."

The Friendsgiving was altogether more public than Swift’s jaunt across the pond. The singer takes extreme measures to keep her relationship with Alwyn private (though they recently made a rare public appearance at a Saturday Night Live afterparty ). In August, Swift gave an interview to The Guardian in which she spoke about her need to keep things with Alwyn quiet.

“I’ve learned that if I [talk about my personal life], people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion. If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we’d be talking about it – but it’s just that it goes out into the world,” she said. “That’s where the boundary is, and that’s where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable.”