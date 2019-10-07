Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, “London Boy” muse and actor Joe Alwyn , went out for a rare public date night on Saturday. The two were photographed heading to Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Manhattan, for the Saturday Night Live afterparty. Swift played two tracks from her seventh studio album, Lover , on the show, “Lover” and “False God.” It was her fifth SNL performance.

Swift and Alwyn were seen holding hants in matching black coats while exiting an SUV. The two tend to keep things private, so fans were excited to see them out and about.

In an August interview with The Guardian , Swift said that her relationship with Alwyn wasn’t for public consumption, even though her past two albums, Lover and Reputation , are peppered with references to her partner.

“I’ve learned that if I [talk about my personal life], people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion. If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we’d be talking about it – but it’s just that it goes out into the world,” she said . “That’s where the boundary is, and that’s where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable.”

In a January interview with Mr. Porter’s The Look magazine, Alwyn was asked if he’d had to “fight” for privacy since he started dating Swift. "I don't think more than anyone else. I don't think anyone you meet on the streets would just spill their guts out to you, therefore why should I?" he said. "And then that is defined as being 'strangely private.' Fine. But I don't think it is. I think it's normal."

In March, a source told People that “keeping it private from the beginning really helped their relationship. They were able to get to know each other in peace.”

