U2 made Ireland proud and helped preserve the country's superlative as the land of a thousand welcomes this week when the iconic Irish band delivered a surprise gift to Taylor Swift ahead of her performance at Croke Park stadium in their hometown of Dublin. As Swift shared with her followers on Instagram, when she arrived at the venue for the two Dublin shows of her worldwide stadium tour , she was surprised to find a thoughtful gift from fellow musicians Bono , The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr.

"Walked into my dressing room to find roses from @U2 and I WAS NOT READY FOR IT," Swift captioned a photo of a gorgeous bouquet of red roses from the rockstars. "I LOVE U2. I LOVE IRELAND. LETS DO THIS CROKE PARK!!!" Along with the flowers, Swift also posted a picture of an accompanying handwritten note from the band, which reads "from your Irish fan club" and has all four of the U2 band members' names signed below.

Swift performs to an audience of well over 100,000 over two nights at Croke Park, on June 15 and 16. If there's even a glimmer of hope that hometown heroes U2 will crash one or both of the concerts, T-Swift's Irish fans just might go into a collective shock.

The last time U2 and Swift interacted in the public eye was in 2014, when they were up against each other for the Best Original Song award at the 71st Golden Globes for their songs in Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom and One Chance , respectively. U2 ended up leaving with the trophy, but for someone who now has 10 Grammys at home, it couldn't have been too devastating of a loss for Swift.

Related: Taylor Swift's Red Carpet Return, Kylie Jenner's Gold Eyeshadow, and More of the Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week