It's not a secret that Taylor Swift loves New York—so much so that she once dedicated one of her infamous love songs to the city. And now, she's taken things to a whole new level by spending upwards of $3,000 to look every bit the part of a New York tourist, albeit an on-trend high fashion version.

The "Ready for It" singer was recently spotted leaving her Tribeca loft wearing a hot-pink sweatshirt that riffs on something one might pickup on a visit to Times Square. But instead of rocking the usual $40 version that most out-of-towners would (which, it's worth noting, are already majorly overpriced), Swift sprang for the $895 Balenciaga version.

InStyle took the time to price out each piece in her extra-casual look, which included a $1,095 Christian Louboutin backpack, a pair of $295 frayed denim shorts from Alexander Wang, and some $648 animal print booties from Giuseppe Zanotti. Which means, yes, the entire look cost her more than $3,000.

Pinterest Robert Kamau/Getty Images

Under creative director Demna Gvasalia Balenciaga, of course, is known for taking what would otherwise be considered "normcore" styles and making them bougie. Last year, the brand sold a pair of platform Crocs for $850, and it's also the brand behind the $1,990 Ikea bag . If you want a $895 New York sweatshirt of your own, you can buy it here . (Or at a souvenir shop on Canal Street.)

As The Cut notes, Swift has been showcasing several lewks over the past few days outside of her downtown apartment—something she hasn't done since her 1989 gym-going heyday.

In addition to channeling her inner tourist, Swift spent the weekend near New York, playing back-to-back-to-back massive crowds in New Jersey's MetLife Stadium. (According to The New York Times , she was the first female artist ever to perform three nights in a row at the venue—not something most tourists can boast.) And while she never sported New York merch during the events, she did admittedly wear a dress that looked like a Tide Pod.

