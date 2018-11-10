Teddy Geiger And Actress Emily Hampshire Are Engaged

Engagements be slow and engagements be fast. Meg Ryan and John Cougar Mellencamp just announced their engagement after dating on and off for seven years, but at the other end of the engagement timeline spectrum are Teddy Geiger and Emily Hampshire, who just announced their engagement after going public with their relationship back in August.

In case you're not already obsessively following them, singer-songwriter Geiger and Schitt's Creek actress Hampshire have one of the cutest relationships on Instagram, and their gushy Instagram posts about one another are almost too much to handle. Just look at this three-part engagement announcement. Post one: "I love this woman so much she treats me like a lil princess and makes me laugh harder than anyone. I am so fucking happy to wake up next to her every morning and fall asleep next to her every night and take care of our lil B.B. stumbs together. Which is why..." Post two: "Which is why... When she asked me if I wanted to spend the rest of our lives together I said... YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES INFINITE YES ♥️ I love u @emilyhampshire" Post three: "My mom said I had to post another one of the ring cuz it’s so pretty and she said I made it look “trashy” cuz I had my “tongue stickin’ out” so here is a super classy pic"

Congratulations! Please never stop being obsessed with each other.

