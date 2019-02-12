Less than a month ago, you'd have been forgiven for never having heard the name Honor Swinton Byrne—even though she's none other than Tilda Swinton 's daughter. After all, Swinton Byrne hasn't been flexing on Instagram or tagging along with her mom to the front rows of Fashion Week, as scions are wont to do. Instead, after a quiet childhood in the Scottish highlands, the 21-year-old simply decided to quietly become an actress, as became clear at the end of last month when, all of a sudden, she became the Sundance Film Festival's breakout star .

You'd better get used to seeing Swinton Byrne around: Her acclaimed turn as Julie, an aspiring filmmaker who ends up falling hopelessly in love, in Joanna Hogg's The Souvenir has now taken her to the Berlinale, or Berlin International Film Festival, where she and attendees like Catherine Deneuve, Christian Bale, and Diane Kruger are currently vying for their films to take home this year's Golden Bear prize. ( The Souvenir already took home the World Cinema Dramatic Grand Jury Prize at Sundance, and A24 quickly acquired the film's North American rights and promised that production will begin on a sequel this summer.)

But that's not the only reason why Swinton Byrne, whose father is the playwright and artist John Byrne, seems destined for stardom. On Tuesday morning, during a photo call for the film in Berlin, Swinton Byrne also proved herself to be a natural-born star on the red carpet—even though she was simply outfitted in blue jeans and a top that resembled a Baja hoodie. Most notable, however, was her extremely enviable accessory: none other than her costar, aka her mom, to whom she was practically attached at the hip. (Swinton, fittingly enough, also plays Swinton Byrne's mom in the film.)

Pinterest Tilda Swinton and her daughter, Honor Swinton Byrne, posing for photographers during a photo call for The Souvenir at the 69th Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, February 2019. Tobiaz Schwarz/Getty Images

When was the last time you saw celebrities look like they were genuinely having fun on the red carpet? Swinton Byrne not only carried the torch of renowned BFFs Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone, who last spread some step-and-repeat joy in late 2017, but did so at only her second-ever major event, which she and her mom essentially treated like a photo booth.

Pinterest Tilda Swinton and her daughter, Honor Swinton Byrne, posing for photographers during a photo call for The Souvenir at the 69th Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, February 2019. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Pinterest Tilda Swinton and her daughter, Honor Swinton Byrne, posing for photographers during a photo call for The Souvenir at the 69th Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, February 2019. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

They also properly prepared for the occasion. (In case they hadn't already caught your eye, please note the matching metallic gold shoes.)

Pinterest Tilda Swinton and her daughter, Honor Swinton Byrne, posing for photographers during a photo call for The Souvenir at the 69th Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, February 2019. Tobias Schwarz/Getty Images

They certainly set the standard high for Robert Pattinson, who's set to play Swinton Byrne's love interest in the sequel to The Souvenir. In the meantime, before its release, best of luck in finding someone who looks at you the way Tilda looks at Honor.

Pinterest Tilda Swinton and her daughter, Honor Swinton Byrne, posing for photographers during a photo call for The Souvenir at the 69th Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, February 2019. Matthias Nareyek

Related: Honor Swinton Byrne, Tilda's Daughter, Is Sundance's Breakout Star