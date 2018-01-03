Timothée Chalamet cemented his reputation as the year's most lovable upstart actor last night when he accepted the rising actor award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. The 22-year-old, who co-starred in two of the year's most lauded films Call Me By Your Name and Lady Bird, showed off his sense of humor as he shouted out his co-star Armie Hammer's wife.

"Please don't be awkward," he said to himself at the start of his speech, before giving thanks to Hammer, who plays opposite of him in Luca Guadagnino's Call Me By Your Name. “It’s truly an awesome feeling to get to be in the Rising Stars category tonight alongside Gal Gadot. Gal, your film has literally made 250 times more money than my movie has so I’m left feeling a little insecure, unqualified to be up here, but that's okay,” Chalamet said. “Armie... It’s a lot easier to be up here because you’re one of my best buddies. Seriously I’m grateful for your big brotherhood and your guidance and your friendship," he continued. "To have someone in your position, and as talented as you are, be a mentor to me for the last two years is invaluable to me. I really mean it, man.”

Then, Chamalet turned his attention towards Hammer's better half, who posted a photo of the trio eating lunch at the Parker in Palm Springs earlier in the day. “And special thanks to Armie’s wife, Elizabeth Chambers, who is here tonight, as well, who is as crucial to this process as anyone,” he said, “And who let me crawl all over your husband for two months. Thank you for that.”

He also thanked director Luca for "taking a chance on an absolute nobody." "Thank you from all my heart because you are literally making my life right now. Thanks to this film I can be an old washed up guy in the future now because there's something to be washed up from."

Chalamet also talked about his impressive rise, saying that he owed it in part to dropping out of college — despite the fact that his agent suggested he finish up school because he's "only young once." "So I went to college for a year and I thought to myself, 'Man, this is terrible. I gotta get the hell out of here," he said. "I want to be acting.' It's been an incredible ride since."

