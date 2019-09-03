2019 has been nothing if not a beautiful love story between Timothée Chalamet and his suits.

First came the harness. Oh, wait, excuse us: first came the bib . Of course you remember that little bejeweled Louis Vuitton number that he wore to the Golden Globes in January, right? The internet had a field day with that one, as it was the first statement of the year that showcased Chalamet's penchant for pushing a style boundary.

Well, the chorus has rejoiced once more because for his 2019 Venice Film Festival red carpet appearance, Chalamet turned it out with a silver-gray belted Haider Ackermann suit. Arriving at the carpet to promote his new Netflix period drama, The King , Chalamet confidently demonstrated that playing it safe with the same age-old men's suit silhouette is no fun. While the rest of us are stuck in 2019, Chalamet is living in 3019.

Pinterest Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images

If there is room for a tiny modicum of criticism of this look, it's just that the cuffing of the pants above the black leather boots leaves a little to be desired. It's almost as if no one thought to do one last cuff check before he hit the red carpet, to make sure each pants leg was evenly rolled, but no one, not even Chalamet, is perfect. Months from now, when people bring up Chalamet's name, people will probably still refer to this Haider Ackermann ensemble as "that suit."

Chalamet skipped the 2019 Met Gala , where most of the men who attended either didn't do their homework or just didn't care about looking boring as hell on the one day of the year where they were encouraged to step outside of their comfort zone and go full camp . Now we know almost with full certainty that had he attended, he surely would have put the rest of those men to shame.

