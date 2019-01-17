How Timothée Chalamet Became Hollywood's Best Dressed Man on the Red Carpet

Timothee Chalamet arrives at the 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Timothee Chalamet attends the "Nymphomaniac: Volume I" New York screening at Museum of Modern Art on March 13, 2014 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Timothee Chalamet attends the "Draft Day'" screening at Landmark's Sunshine Cinema on April 10, 2014 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Timothee Chalamet attends the "Snowpiercer" premiere at The Museum of Modern Art on June 24, 2014 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Timothée Chalamet attend the Gala Screening of Paramount Pictures' "MEN, WOMEN,& CHILDREN" during the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival at Ryerson Theatre on September 6, 2014 in Toronto, Canada. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Timothee Chalamet attends the Opening Night after party for John Patrick Shanley's 'Prodigal Son' at the Brasserie 8 1/2 on February 8, 2016 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Timothee Chalamet attends the 'Call Me by Your Name' photo call during the 67th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 13, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Timothee Chalamet attends the 'Call Me By Your Name' premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Ryerson Theatre on September 7, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Timothee Chalamet attends the "Lady Gaga: Five Foot Two" press conference during 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 8, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Timothée Chalamet attends the "Lady Bird" premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Ryerson Theatre on September 8, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Timothee Chalamet attends a photocall before the press conference for Call Me By My Name, as part of the BFI London Film Festival, at The Screening Theatre, Mayfair Hotel, London. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Timothee Chalamet attends the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Mark Bradford and George Lucas presented by Gucci at LACMA on November 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Timothee Chalamet attends Calvin Klein and The Cinema Society host a screening of Sony Pictures Classics' "Call Me By Your Name" on November 16, 2017 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Timothee Chalamet visits the SiriusXM Studios on November 27, 2017 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Timothee Chalamet attends the 2017 IFP Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)
Timothee Chalamet attends the 2017 GQ Men of the Year party at Chateau Marmont on December 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Timothee Chalamet attends the 2017 New York Film Critics Awards at TAO Downtown on January 3, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Timothee Chalamet arrives at The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Timothee Chalamet attends the 2018 National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 9, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Timothee Chalamet attends the Berluti Menswear Fall/Winter 2018-2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 19, 2018 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Timothée Chalamet at the photocall of the film Call Me by Your Name at the Hotel De Russie. Rome, January 24, 2018. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Timothee Chalamet attends the 'Call Me By Your name' Premiere at UGC Cine Cite des Halles on January 26, 2018 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Timothee Chalamet attends the London Film Critics Circle Awards 2018 at The Mayfair Hotel on January 28, 2018 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Timothee Chalamet attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 5, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Timothee Chalamet attends the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 3, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Timothee Chalamet arrives at the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Timothee Chalamet attends the 'Beautiful Boy' premiere during 2018 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 7, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Timothee Chalamet attends the 'Beautiful Boy' premiere during the 66th San Sebastian International Film Festival on September 24, 2018 in San Sebastian, Spain. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Timothee Chalamet attends Amazon Studios of Angeles Premiere of 'Beautiful Boy' at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on October 8, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Timothee Chalamet attending the Beautiful Boy Premiere as part of the BFI London Film Festival at the Cineworld Leicester Square, London. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Timothee Chalamet attends the 22nd Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Timothee Chalamet attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 10th annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on November 18, 2018 in Hollywood, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Timothee Chalamet attends the 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 3, 2019 in Palm Springs, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Timothee Chalamet attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Timothee Chalamet arrives at the The 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards attends The 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 13, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.