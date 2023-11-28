Timothée Chalamet's Plunging Neckline Leaves Little To The "Pure Imagination"

Menswear red carpet looks traditionally follow an extremely predictable playbook, and it’s one Timothée Chalamet has worked hard to avoid it seems. The star is almost never content with your typical suiting, and always finds a way to subvert it one way or another. When he stepped out to the world premiere of Wonka on Tuesday, he had a velour Tom Ford two-piece suit, but was missing at least one key garment.

For the London event, the actor appeared in a pink retro blazer (originally shown as part of the brand’s spring/summer 2024 womenswear offering) and matching dress pants. The tailored piece featured strong peak lapels that were trimmed with a slightly lighter shade of pink.

Instead of pairing the jacket with say, a silk button down like it appeared on the runway, Chalamet opted for no undershirt at all. It’s a look he has gravitated towards in the past, as have fellow it boys such as Austin Butler and Jacob Elordi. And with many of their female celebrity counterparts going pantsless on the big stage, perhaps it makes sense then that some men are choosing to appear sans shirt on various step and repeats.

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

For the rest of his look, Chalamet rounded everything out with flashy necklace from Cartier and brown leather Chelsea boots. The actor has been in full promotion (and suit) mode for Wonka since he set foot in the British capital earlier this week.

On Monday, Chalamet stepped out alongside co-stars Hugh Grant and Olivia Coleman in a fashion forward take on the classic pinstripe suit. The actor’s look, from Alexander McQueen, had a scalloped, draped hemline and was leveled up even further thanks to leather combat stompers. Before making his way to Europe (and after touching down at the airport in a latex coat), Chalamet showed up to the film’s Tokyo screening in a candy-colored suit from Prada. And even though he also went without a shirt the jacket’s high collar prevented a similar male cleavage moment, like we witnessed with the Tom Ford look, from taking place.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images