Timothée Chalamet jetted from New York to Tokyo over the weekend. But it looked like he was dressed for a night out with Kylie Jenner rather than a long haul flight. Or maybe, even a brief cameo in The Matrix. On Saturday, the actor touched down in the Japanese city to attend the Wonka premiere—and, interestingly, he turned up at the Narita airport in an all-black look that was topped off by a stylish, but rather impractical, latex coat.

Chalamet’s double-breasted coat, from Avellano, is quite the statement—especially given the fact that latex usually requires some hefty maneuvering and preparation before its put on the body. The floor-sweeping piece featured an oversized fit, buttons down the front, and two pockets on either side. The actor paired the statement piece with wears that were more suited to an international flight—Loewe track pants, a black tank top, and heeled stomper boots.

While Chalamet could have simply popped on the outerwear piece before greeting fans for some added drama, its composition and over all feel had minds pointing out its similarity to Jenner’s new fashion line, Khy. Perhaps Chalamet has proven the old adage of couples morphing into each other’s style true.

Jun Sato/WireImage/Getty Images

Khy’s first drop was full of similarly Matrix-inspired wears, and a certain faux leather trench coat bared a striking resemblance to Chalamet’s outerwear look. Jenner’s version was designed with dozens of zippers, while Chalamet’s carried a more traditional silhouette. Still, that didn’t stop fans from speculating that this may have been an unreleased Khy sample, or even, a custom look for Chalamet’s press tour. Others correctly pointed out that the look seemed uncomfortable, but hey, there’s something wrong in suffering for a brief moment for the sake of fashion—a feeling Jenner is also all too familiar with.

Historically, Jenner has been a major proponent of latex—most recently, she wore a bustier made of the fabric to the WSJ Innovator Awards and even slipped into something similar for a more casual outing. But, like Chalamet, she’s also been a major champion of the all-black look in recent months. Coincidence or not, the mere fact that Chalamet walked through an airport terminal in a latex duster is all the proof we need of the Jenner influence.