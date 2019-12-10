Timothée Chalamet hit the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, where Fallon proceeded to ask the boy king about his famous dinner last January at Nobu with Kid Cudi , Pete Davidson , Kim Kardashian , and Kanye West .

Apparently Chalamet had only expected to dine with his friends (it was Kid Cudi's birthday) and was stunned when none other than Kim and Kanye West came in.

“We’re hanging out, and then it feels like there’s an earthquake in the restaurant,” the actor recounted. “It was, like, epic. You turn around, and I was like, ‘Holy shit.’ ”

Chalamet said he panicked and “felt like too much of a fraud,” so he ran to the bathroom to text some friends. “I went to the bathroom. I sent a text to two friends. I was like, ‘Am I worth? Does this make sense?,’” he said. “They were like, ‘Man, 16-year-old you would slap the shit out of you. You go back to the table.’”

The Little Women actor managed to return to the group (or rather, private backroom in a fancy sushi restaurant), where he proceeded to drink and eat (a lot) to calm his nerves. “Don’t do that,” he quipped. “That’s not a healthy way to deal with it.” (It seems like the only way to deal with it.)

Davidson also spoke to Fallon about this dinner, for which he ended up paying. Back in April, he told the late night host that he hadn’t been concerned at first, because Cudi and Chalamet are “like, skinny.”

"Kanye goes, 'Let's get the special room in the back,' and I was like, 'Oh no," he said. He proceeded to text his agent, "'Yo, we gotta book more shows. Shit's getting real over here.’" And then Kanye proceeded to order "that stuff that's not even on the menu—that crazy stuff."

The bill was expensive. “It's not like it's Applebee's,” said Davidson. “It's Nobu, which is like 77 Applebees's."

Maybe Chalamet can pick up the next one with his Dune check.