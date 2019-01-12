Tom Hardy’s family just got a little bit bigger. According to the Daily Mail , the 41-year-old Oscar nominee and his wife, actress Charlotte Riley, welcomed their new son Forrest last month. Apparently, the couple are as big of fans of Forrest Gump as the rest of us, because they reportedly named their son after the beloved film’s titular character.

Forrest makes child number two for the duo, who welcomed their first child in 2015 (he also has a 10-year-old son from a previous relationship). Hardy and Riley were married in 2014, five years after they met on a TV adaptation of Wuthering Heights . And while Hardy and Riley have yet to officially confirm the birth of their second child, the actor has spoken openly about fatherhood in the past.

In a 2016 interview with Esquire , Hardy openly bemoaned the lack of sleep that comes with raising a baby. At the time, he admitted to getting no more than six hours of sleep a night. “If anyone else did that to you you'd have them up at the Hague for war crimes,” he said of the infant-induced sleep deprivation.

During that same interview, we caught a glimpse of just how private Hardy is when it comes to his children. The writer admits that Hardy accidentally revealed his first child’s gender, but refused to let him print it. He also never told the writer the child’s name. With that in mind, Hardy and Riley can’t be too ecstatic that the reported name of their new child managed to be leaked.

And though Hardy clearly won’t be posting any baby photos on Instagram anytime soon, he might have some more time on his hands to parent. The prolific actor recently revealed that he might retire from his craft sooner than later. “What is it that draws you to the craft? At this age, I don’t know anymore," he told Esquire last year . "I’ve kind of had enough. If I’m being brutally honest, I want to go on with my life.”