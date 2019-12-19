On Wednesday night, after six hours of speeches—including one in which a Republican congressman compared Donald Trump to Jesus —the House of Representatives impeached the president for just the third time in U.S. history.

The vote for charging Trump for abuse of power was 230 to 197, while the vote for charging Trump for obstruction of Congress was 229 to 198. (In both cases, there was also a single "present" vote, thanks to presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard.)

But, unlike Gabbard, plenty of other public figures were more than happy to weigh in. Almost as soon as the news broke, celebrities started posting their reactions to social media in droves. Bette Midler, for one, started out by sharing the news, then waited until the following morning to get creative with a tweet addressed to "dear Donnie."

But none were as clever as Zoë Kravitz, who Instagrammed a topless photo of herself taking a bite out of peach. Much to her amusement, her caption—"eat that, 45," followed by a peach emoji—elicited responses along the lines of "Peach in wrong place he won’t grab it 😂😂." ("Ok that's funny. Can't lie," Kravitz replied.)

Meanwhile, Alyssa Milano became reflective: "I expected this moment but I expected to be more joyful. Maybe jump up & do a happy dance. Maybe," the actor and activist tweeted on Wednesday night. "But I’m just sad and heartbroken. What he’s left behind can’t be erased with this vote. The bigotry and xenophobia he’s emboldened. The lies. It will take generations to recover."

As usual, noted Trump critics like Barbra Streisand, Rosie McDonald, John Legend, and Jim Carrey were happy to weigh in. (Carrey drew up and shared yet another one of his political cartoons , while Legend minced no words in calling Trump "evil.")

But this time, they were joined by Cole Sprouse , who surprisingly turned out to be one of the most vocal celebrities in the aftermath of the decision, and importantly touched on the next steps .

Hailey Bieber was another surprise, though she ultimately deleted her post: an Instagram Story that read "bye, Felicia."

Some, like Cher and Jordyn Woods , didn't directly reference impeachment or call out Trump by name. But the timing of their tweets certainly suggested they were thinking about it. Lizzo's tweet about "having a great day," for example, came after she called out Tomi Lahren after the Fox Nation host retweeted her to defend impeachment with the phrase "truth hurts."

"The only thing that hurts is this country is divided by hatred fueled from people like you," Lizzo responded. "Why don’t u do better and give ya boy some advice on telling the truth, he’s gonna need it."

For the most part, though, those who tweeted their reactions seemed more than happy to call out Trump by name.

Of Trump's defenders, only one celebrity was bold enough to express his displeasure with the news: Jon Voight.

"The evil is trying to win," he said in a video posted to Twitter. "If the impeachment proceeds, America will fall."

It almost goes without saying that Trump has repeatedly—and emphatically—expressed his feelings, too. (After all, it was just a week ago that he broke his own record, tweeting and retweeting more than 100 times in a single day.)

But his son, Donald Trump Jr., implemented a different approach as the vote kicked off on Wednesday night. Before addressing the impeachment news, he took care to address the fact that Trump wrapping paper and ornaments were for sale on the president's website.

