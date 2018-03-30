Now that awards season is over, you might have assumed Timothée Chalamet would temporarily fade into the pop culture background, not popping up again until he had another coming-of-age movie to promote. But Chalamet's place in the zeitgeist seems to have remained intact; the actor has just appeared in a new track from Tyler, The Creator.

Tyler released his new song, "Okra," unexpectedly yesterday, Vulture reports, and he uses the new single to send some love to the Call Me by Your Name star. Or, more specifically, to his skin. "Tell Tim Chalamet to come get at me, skin glowin ’, clear of acne," he raps.

As it turns out, Call Me By Your Name screenwriter James Ivory isn't the only one obsessed with the young actor's visage .

Despite allegations of homophobia early in his career as leader of the Odd Future collective, Tyler has been seemingly signaling that he's not actually straight himself in his lyrics for sometime now. “Next line will have 'em like ‘whoa’,” he rapped on last year's Flower Boy . “I’ve been kissing white boys since 2004.”

Elsewhere on the album, he also shouted out other matinee idols."Fuck global warming, my neck is so frío, I'm currently lookin' for '95 Leo," he said on the track "Who Dat Boy." It was a line everyone just assumed was a reference to Romeo + Juliette -era Leonardo Dicaprio.

"Boy, I need a Kleenex, How I got this far? Boy, I can't believe it," he rapped on "I Ain't Got Time." "That I got this car, so I took scenic. Passenger a white boy, look like River Pheonix."

Either Tyler has a type, or he's just continually messing with us. Whatever the case may be, it is true that Chalamet has great skin.

