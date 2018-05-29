Uma Thurman will be the latest A-list Hollywood actor to join the Netflix family. Uma Thurman's daughter, Maya Hawke , most recently nabbed a lead role in the upcoming third season of Netflix's Stranger Things (in addition to playing Jo March in the PBS miniseries adaptation of Little Women ), but now it's mom's turn to get into the streaming game.

The Academy Award nominee will return to television in an upcoming series called Chambers , a production from Netflix and Super Deluxe, according to a report from Deadline . The supernatural drama focuses on the recipient of a donated heart, who begins to adopt personality traits of the donor who gave her the organ. The donor's mother, Nancy, will be played by Thurman. The donor's mother becomes increasingly close to the recipient as they search for clues behind the donor's mysterious death.

After speaking out about the abuse she suffered at the hands of Harvey Weinstein and Quentin Tarantino in a New York Times interview in February, Thurman has, for the most part, remained out of the public eye, save for the occasional fashion event appearance . (It should be noted that Kill Bill features heavily in the Netflix rotation these days.) But the actress's role in Chambers will not be her first major television role—she most recently held a recurring spot on Bravo's Imposters in 2017.

Before Imposters , Thurman graced the small screen with a performance on NBC's Smash , playing a Hollywood actress with no theatrical experience who begs to be cast in Bombshell , the musical within the musical series about Marilyn Monroe. Thurman was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for that recurring guest spot in 2012, and later appeared in NBC's adaptation of the Australian miniseries The Slap in 2015. Though all three recent series starring the actress might not necessarily indicate a good TV track record for Thurman (NBC canceled Smash after two seasons, and The Slap was lambasted by critics), Netflix's Chambers could be a good move for the critically acclaimed actress, who recently made her Broadway debut in Beau Willimon's The Parisian Woman .

Related: Obamas Ink Deal With Netflix to Produce TV Shows and Films