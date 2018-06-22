When Riverdale came back for season two last fall, we met new girl Toni Topaz, played by Vanessa Morgan. Not only did the 26-year-old quickly blend seamlessly into the show, she also meshed just as well with the cast, new-girl status be damned, often posting pics with fellow stars like Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes . As the entire crew takes a much-needed break before returning to film season three, Morgan was in New York on Thursday night for the Sunglass Hut Summer Solstice Soiree. Here, the actress talks summer style, her hiatus plans, and the one tip she picked up from Toni.

Describe your style:

Comfortable, casual, and streetwear chic.

What is your go-to outfit for a day off?

It would have to be workout leggings, a cropped tank, and sunglasses with a baseball cap. I’m all about comfort on my days off.

Who is your ultimate style icon?

Definitely Jennifer Lopez ; she always looks sexy and chooses the best clothes to suit her shape.

Best fashion advice you ever received:

You can never go wrong with being yourself and wearing what you feel comfortable in. For beauty advice, it’s all about protecting your skin from the sun—and that includes sunglasses, which help prevent wrinkles.

First major fashion purchase:

My Chanel bag, for sure!

What was the last thing you purchased?

An amazing YSL bag.

Currently on your shopping wish list:

After the Sunglass Hut event last night to celebrate House of Sun and summer solstice, I’m really needing these butterfly Miu Miu frames in burgundy, the dope round Dolce & Gabbana ones. And anything from the Bvlgari Serpenti collection.

Favorite style of sunglasses for the summer:

This summer I’m seeing a lot of oversized metal frames mixed with acetate, especially in a cat-eye shape. Very chic and can dress up any outfit no matter what you’re wearing.

How many pairs of sunglasses do you own?

I love accessories and sunglasses so it’s hard to say but maybe 10 pairs that I wear consistently! It’s really a necessity when you live in L.A. Plus, great for early morning shoots or travel days.

Best fashion tip picked up on set:

Always wear comfy shoes! My character on Riverdale , Toni Topaz, usually rocks Dr. Martens and Jeffrey Campbell boots. I tend to adopt her style into my own.

Where are your favorite places to shop?

I love Topshop, Chanel, and Sunglass Hut, which is always a great option when I travel since they are in lots of airports.

Favorite fashion moment from pop culture:

I was definitely into J.Lo's look at the Met Gala this year. She owned the dress and her whole look, as usual.

What is always in your bag?

Vitamins are a must, ChapStick, my phone, and sunglasses.

Song to listen to when getting ready:

"She Bad" by Cardi B.

