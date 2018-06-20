It's no secret that Victoria Beckham has been one of the most stylish stars in the world since her days in the Spice Girls (she wasn't named Posh Spice for nothing). Now, with her own thriving fashion line, which was launched in 2008, the 44-year-old has become known as a perennially chic yet somewhat dark figure who rarely smiles and wears hues that tends towards the dark and neutral (though don't let the appearance fool you—Becks loves to poke fun at herself with a well-placed slogan T-shirt or monochromatic look). However, when Posh crosses the pond, she apparently lightens up a bit. Spotted out in New York City over the weekend, Beckham wore three equally stylish and somewhat surprising summer outfits.

On her first day in New York City, Beckham chose pastel separates, a striped dress with matching long-sleeve cardigan. She finished the look with mint green pumps, oversize sunglasses, and a messy bun. Later in the day, per Marie Claire , VB opted for a more casual look in dark denim, a camo T-shirt with the sleeves rolled up, and an army-green purse tucked under her toned arm. She let her hair loose in waves but kept the sunnies. For her last day in the Big Apple, Beckham wore her most un-Posh-like outfit yet: a bubblegum-pink dress. She attended the Forbes Women's Summit wearing a gauzy cap-sleeved pink dress with a crew-neck collar and tea-length hem. She finished the look with blue pumps.

Beckham has taken her style to the streets in the past–she recently doled out advice to passersby in Central Park, declaring that white can be worn whenever the sun is shining, that man buns are chic, and that workout clothes are sexy. Who knew that the mother of three would become a street-style star as well as an internationally renowned fashion designer?

